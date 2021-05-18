Linn Creek, Mo. man is dead after hitting tree with their vehicle

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Linn Creek, Missouri man is dead after hitting a tree with their vehicle in a single-vehicle accident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 7:55 p.m. on May 17, 2021, Blake Hunt, 30, was heading south on Pier 31 road, just a half-a-mile from Possum Ridge road, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. He then struck a tree and overturned the vehicle. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Next of kin have been notified.