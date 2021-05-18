Linn Creek, Mo. man is dead after hitting tree with their vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Linn Creek, Missouri man is dead after hitting a tree with their vehicle in a single-vehicle accident, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 7:55 p.m. on May 17, 2021, Blake Hunt, 30, was heading south on Pier 31 road, just a half-a-mile from Possum Ridge road, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway. He then struck a tree and overturned the vehicle. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP reports he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.

Next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now