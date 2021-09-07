Lindenlure Access becomes popluar summer spot again

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A judge ruled at the end of August to reopen a popular swimming hole and for a family to remove the barricades blocking the hole.

The Lindenlure access is on Canyon Road under the Highway 125 bridge between Ozark and Rogersville. The gate and concrete blocks were put up by Mike and Carla Adams in 2020 and when KOLR10 went out today the barricades were still up.

To access the swimming hole along Finley River visitors are forced to jump or squeeze around the gate.

“Since it’s been shut down we’ve been at the city pool, doing stuff like that and hadn’t been out here,” said Terry Durbin. “Today is our first day since we saw it opened back up. We came down here, it’s still kind of hard to get in because of the gate but it’s a nice day. The kids want to get out, they’ve been cooped up in the house with covid and stuff going around. Out here is nice and open where we can get some space. So we decided to bring the kids out and let them enjoy the water.”

The judge has given the family 20 days to remove the concrete barricades and gate blocking public access to the spot.