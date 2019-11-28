Lights and Flights event raised money for families in need

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — While it might be Thanksgiving eve some were much more focused tonight on the next holiday, Christmas!

At Farmers Park, there was an abundance of lights, drinks, food, music and more tonight at a Lights and Flights event!

Tonight’s festivities featured a 20-foot tall Christmas tree and plenty of other lights were hung all around the area.

“We’ve got tie and timber here with flights of beer,” said Jesse Stone, the Market manager. “That’s where the lights and flights come in. Also Revery next door with flights of whiskey. We’ve got Santa and Mrs. Clause walking around, a guy tieing balloons for a long line of children. It’s a great event we like to do it every year.”

The event’s goal was to raise money for those who might not be able to provide gifts for their family this year.

Farmer’s Park partnered with Crosslines to help with the holiday toystore held at the fairgrounds every year.

The toystore helps to provide gifts for over 3,000 kids in Greene County each year.