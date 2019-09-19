Light fixtures recalled due to fire hazard

A company has recalled a light fixture due to a fire hazard.

According to CPSC, Kichler Lighting‘s Elan Shayla Mini pendant lights are overheating in their light sockets which could cause melting, overheating, or a fire.

Consumers who have purchased the pendant light can return them to the store they bought them from and get a free replacement.

There have been about 84 customer reports of burnt fixtures, three of those reports being fixture fires.

The models being recalled are 83162, 83163, and 83164.

For more information, click here.

To talk to Kichler Lighting, call 866-558-5706 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.