Lift Up Springfield to provide Christmas meals through drive-up event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield organization is looking to provide Christmas meals to those in need.

Lift Up Springfield typically cares for the medical, dental and mental health needs of the homeless, poor, and veterans. This Christmas, the business wants to help those more with a drive up meal service.

Lift Up will be providing meals on December 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at their location at 2005 E. Kearney Street in Springfield.

Dr. Tricia Derges, founder of Lift Up Springfield, says they want to start this new tradition of making sure those in need get a warm Christmas meal.

“So, we have seen this, of course, more than ever before, and it brings a new awareness to things that are desperately needed in our community. So we hope this small effort is at least going to make a bright moment in someone’s day tomorrow,” says Derges.

Derges says Lift Up still needs more donations.

Anyone can donate a quilt, blanket, coat, gloves, hats, etc., at any of their clinics by the 23rd at 5 p.m. or bring them by Lift Up between 9 and noon on the 24th.

Clinic locations: