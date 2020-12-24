Lift Up Springfield: Local group gives food, items to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lifting up neighbors on the day before Christmas is the mission of volunteers from Lift Up Springfield.

The group hosted an outreach to provide anyone in need with a free holiday meal to-go on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Hygene items, coats and blankets were also provided to those who needed it. Santa was even there handing out toys.

“It’s been a lot more trying for a lot of people,” said Ebbie Casey, someone receiving help from Lift Up Springfield. “I’ve seen a lot of people struggle that wouldn’t be struggling right now. So for them to be doing this is miraculous all in itself.

The founder of Lift Up Springfield, Tricia Derges, said she’s thankful for the donations and volunteers.

“It was just a touching effort by everyone and what they did to give and take time out of their day,” said Derges. “This is a Christmas holiday in their own lives and that tells me they’ve got their priorities in order and they’re doing what they should be doing.

Casey said 2020 has been a tough year for him, but he’s hopeful the next one will be better.