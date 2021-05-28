Lifeguard shortage making it difficult to open pools for summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Memorial Day typically signals the beginning of summer and the start of pool season, but a shortage of lifeguards is proving to be a challenge in the pool industry.

To help fill the void, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board is paying $12 to $16 an hour as well as adding other incentives.

“We are still looking for lifeguards,” said Jenny Edwards, public information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board. “And we would like to get some more, about 25 more lifeguards on staff before we can open both grant beach and silver springs pool. The job market is so tight right now, every employer is looking for qualified applicants and the park board isn’t any different.”

Despite the need for more lifeguards, the park board will open Fassnight and McGee-McGregor Outdoor Pools for the summer season on Saturday, May 29.