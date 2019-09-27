Life expectancy decreased for Missourians

Mo. — Life expectancy decreased across the state in 2018 according to the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services.

The department’s 2018 vital statistics show an increase in deaths among younger people.

The report says the cause for more deaths in younger people are usually external causes like drug overdoses, suicides and homicides.

The death rate for people ages 25 to 34 is at the highest level since the 1950s and it rose to over 30% between 2012 and 2018.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) spoke on the U.S. Senate floor this afternoon, blaming the opioid epidemic for the decrease in life expectancy in the state.

“We know what’s causing it. it’s an epidemic of drug overdoses and suicides along with the spike in crime in our cities,” Hawley said. “Here are the facts: opioid-related deaths in Missouri have more than doubled in the past decade the number of suicides is up by over 50 percent and there’s no end in sight. But it’s time for this town to take some responsibility. It is time for the governing class to admit that the policies it has pursued for decades on trade, on immigration, on finance have helped drive working people to this crisis.”

Missouri Representative Lacy Clay (D – St. Louis) was also in Washington DC this afternoon talking about the rise in violent crime.

“Since May at least 22 children under 16 years of age have been killed by guns in the St. Louis region. We need to address this urban violence,” Clay said.

Governor Mike Parson decided last week to send help to the St. Louis area in an effort to reduce violent crime.