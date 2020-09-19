Library offers free access to local newspaper archives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Library partnered with newspapers.com to give free full access to archives going back to 1844.

By typing in a date or keyword, local newspapers will be pulled out of over 2 million pages.

Not every page has survived the test of time, especially those from the Civil War.

The Library’s Brian Grubbs says this service is a fantastic tool, even outside of genealogical research for births and deaths.

“We also have people that are interested in sports scores over the years,” said Grubbs. “They want to look up who was the highest scorer of a particular game or win. We have people interested in their photographs that have been published over the years. And we also have business owners that want to see different types of advertisements they’ve used over the years.”

The archives include Springfield newspapers as well as smaller papers like the Missouri Weekly Patriot.

To search from home, all you need is a library card.