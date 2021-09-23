Library Center presentation to discuss Black history in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Library will be hosting a presentation Thursday evening on Black history in Springfield.

The presentation runs from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Library Center auditorium, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

The Library says Wes Pratt, Chief Diversity Officer at Missouri State University, will highlight the rich and complex history of Springfield’s Black community.

Pratt will touch on slavery and emancipation, education, Route 66, Black-owned business, civil rights and the annual traditions and celebrations that have been born out of the Black experience in Springfield.