Library Center presentation to discuss Black history in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Library will be hosting a presentation Thursday evening on Black history in Springfield.

The presentation runs from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Library Center auditorium, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

The Library says Wes Pratt, Chief Diversity Officer at Missouri State University, will highlight the rich and complex history of Springfield’s Black community.

Pratt will touch on slavery and emancipation, education, Route 66, Black-owned business, civil rights and the annual traditions and celebrations that have been born out of the Black experience in Springfield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now