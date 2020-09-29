Library branches host drive-through voter registrations

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — If you still haven’t registered to vote in Greene County, drive-through voter registration is available at several Springfield-Greene County Library branches.

Thanks to the partnership between the library and the League of Women Voters, tables will be set up in library parking lots from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 to help people register.

League of Women Voters member Lisa Langely says she wants to remind voters that a safe, free notary service is available every day inside the Library Center and Library Station.

“I did have a woman last week say ‘I’m not gonna vote because I don’t have the hundred dollars to pay,'” said Langely. “Let me just tell you, it does not cost anything to vote in this country. Your notary should not charge you.”

Drive-up voter registration is available at these places and times:

Sept. 30 at the Midtown Carnegie Branch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 at the Library Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 1 at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at the Library Station from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The League of Women Voters says Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote.