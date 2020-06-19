Libraries and one organization are working to help people register to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One organization will be helping people register to vote and notarize absentee ballots at different outdoor opportunities.

The League of Women Voters is teaming up with branches of the Springfield-Greene County Library to help with these voting registrations, which will begin June 25.

Here is a list of when these outdoor events will take place.

Thursday, June 25, Republic Branch, 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., 921 N. Lindsey Ave.; and the Library Center, 2-6 p.m., 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

Tuesday, June 30, Library Station, 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 2535 N. Kansas Expressway; and the Midtown Carnegie Branch, 2-6 p.m., 397 E. Central St.

Thursday, July 2, Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2214 Brentwood Blvd.; and the Willard Branch, 2-6 p.m., 304 E. Jackson St.

The league will be helping with voter registration and notarization of mail-in ballot for the August 4 primary.

For more information about absentee voting, click here.