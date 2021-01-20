Librarians launch Planet Book Podcast for young readers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Library staff started a podcast about books for middle-grade and teen readers everywhere.

Planet Book Podcast launched on Thursday, Jan. 14, on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes will air every Thursday.

Listeners can also visit the Planet Book website, thelibrary.org/planetbook, which includes Planet Book Podcasts and related booklists.

Each week for ten weeks, a librarian host is joined by various guests as they share their latest favorite middle grade and teen books. Each 10 to 15-minute episode features librarian guests who share book recommendations and inside scoops on some popular ‘tween and teen reads.

Charity Jordan, a youth services staffer at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, oversees the project and will serve as host of episodes planned later this year.

“It’s more important than ever that we reach readers where they are, and the Planet Book Podcast is a great way to do that,” said Jordan. “Listeners will get to hear recommendations on all types of children and teen books and are sure to find some favorites as we talk about the books we love.”

They feature everything from sci-fi/fantasy to thrillers and topics pertinent to young readers, including bullying, LGBTQ issues, and relationships.