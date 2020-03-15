Liberty Utilities won’t shut off customer power during COVID-19 concern

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, Calif. Two years to the day after some of the deadliest wildfires tore through Northern California wine country, two of the state’s largest utilities were poised Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, to shut off power to more than 700,000 customers in 37 counties, in what would be the largest preventive shut-off to date as utilities try to head off wildfires caused by faulty power lines. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In response to the spread of novel-coronavirus, Liberty Utilities says it won’t be disconnecting it’s customers’ power until at least May 1, 2020, even if those people fail to pay their utility bill.

“To assist customers and communities during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 public health emergency,” the utility company said in a statement on March 14, “Liberty Utilities has suspended service disconnections for non-payment.”

The disconnections will be suspended for both Liberty’s residential and business customers. If you’re a Liberty customer and you have questions, the company encourages you to contact its customer service department.