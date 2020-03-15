Liberty Utilities won’t shut off customer power during COVID-19 concern

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In response to the spread of novel-coronavirus, Liberty Utilities says it won’t be disconnecting it’s customers’ power until at least May 1, 2020, even if those people fail to pay their utility bill.
“To assist customers and communities during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 public health emergency,” the utility company said in a statement on March 14, “Liberty Utilities has suspended service disconnections for non-payment.”
The disconnections will be suspended for both Liberty’s residential and business customers. If you’re a Liberty customer and you have questions, the company encourages you to contact its customer service department.