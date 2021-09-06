Liberty Utilities customers may see a rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Customers with Liberty Utilities could see a rate increase.

The company is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve an increase that would bring in an additional $80 million per year.

It would pay for modernizing its system and investing in more renewable energy like wind and solar. It would also pay off costs related to the severe winter storm in February.

If approved, rates on monthly bills would go up about 12%.

Online hearings will be held on November 15-18.

