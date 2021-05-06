Liberty Utilities customers from Branson, Hollister and Forsyth asked to conserve energy

The following is a press release from Liberty Utilities directed to Branson, Hollister and Forsyth communities:

From now until 6 p.m. tonight, we are asking customers to conserve energy. Scheduled maintenance work on the system in your area was unexpectedly prolonged resulting in the system nearing capacity at this time. This energy conservation through 6 p.m. will help Liberty avoid potential power outages.

To conserve energy:

  • Avoid using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers.
  • Turn off nonessential lights.
  • Postpone all nonessential energy use.

We know that conserving energy during this time can be inconvenient, and we apologize for that. We are grateful to our customers for their help.

