Liberty, Missouri, police searching for missing 10-month-old boy

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-month-old boy last seen at 301 N. Withers Rd. in Liberty, Missouri.

MSHP said the boy’s name is Car’mani Carmelo Colston-Miller. Miller is a black male with brown eyes, curly black hair and last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and red sweat pants.

The missing child was last seen with three people driving southbound on North Withers Road.

Miller may be with Ashley Denae Haygood, a 31-year-old black female weighing 154 pounds, 5 foot 1 inch tall and has brown eyes. Haygood is Miller’s mother.

Ashley Denae Haygood

The second individual is nameless, but is described as being a black male with long dreadlocks, goes by the nickname “Twanty,” and is armed with a firearm.

second individual “Twanty”

The third individual is also nameless, but is described as a Hispanic male armed with a knife.

MSHP said the vehicle is a white GMC Chevrolet four-door pick-up the license plates are unknown. The mother and the two armed males took Miller from his father.

If you have any information, please call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

