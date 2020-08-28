Legislators, citizens pursue legal action against Arkansas Department of Health

The following is a press release:

LITTLE ROCK, August 28, 2020 – Arkansas state legislators, concerned business

owners and private citizens of Arkansas will pursue legal action against the Director of

the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) in the effort to restore the principles of our

representative government. The suit will seek an end to the perpetual state of

emergency that for the last five months has restricted the rights of citizens of Arkansas

to operate and restore their businesses, assemble in their churches, visit the eating

establishments of their choice and associate with family and friends without undue

government restrictions.

ADH has violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) for many months by issuing

directives without oversight by the duly elected and representative legislature.

Therefore, Legislators, business owners and private citizens have joined together to

protect and preserve their freedoms with the intent to file a Petition for Declaratory

Judgment that will be filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court the morning of Thursday,

September 3rd, followed by a noon rally on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol in

Little Rock.

If successful, the Covid-19 related directives issued by ADH will be deemed invalid,

forcing the ADH to follow Arkansas law and present any future rules to legislative

committees for their review and approval.