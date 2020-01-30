Legislation advanced over expanding veteran access to medical care

U.S. — At the U.S. Capitol today, Jan. 29, the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (VA) advanced legislation that would further expand veterans’ access to mental health services.

Every day, 20 veterans die by suicide every day.

Over the past decade, Congress has increased funding for mental health and suicide prevention at the VA.

But the department says of the 20 veteran suicides each day, most received no treatment or care from the VA.

This is why lawmakers want to connect veterans with thousands of non-profits and community programs available to them.

“It would send an important message not only to the veterans but also to the American public that we can come together during political turbulent times to do what’s right,” Senator Jon Tester said.

The legislation now moves to the full Senate.