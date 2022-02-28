SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brooks and Dunn are scheduled to perform at JQH arena in Springfield in May. Tickets go on sale soon.

The legendary duo, known for country hits such as “Maria,” “Brand New Man,” and “Neon Moon” will play at JQH on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m.

You can purchase tickets on Missouri State University’s website or by calling 417-836-7678. Tickets are also available at the ticket windows inside JQH Arena.

Country singer Jordan Davis is also scheduled to perform at the May 22 show.

Brooks and Dunn is one of several legendary country artists to perform at JQH arena in the past few months. Alan Jackson and Reba McEntire have also graced the stage recently. Country fans in Springfield who are up for a road trip can see George Strait at Arrowhead Stadium in July.