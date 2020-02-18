Legal deadline in Missouri abortion license case pushed back

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A decision on whether Missouri’s only abortion clinic can keep its license will be pushed back a little further.

The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission on Tuesday agreed to the state health department’s request for an extension until March 16 to file written briefs.

The previous deadline was Feb. 28. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services wants to revoke the license for Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis clinic, citing concerns about four instances of what the state called “failed abortions.”

Planned Parenthood officials say conservatives are trying to use the licensing process to end abortions in Missouri.

