LEBANON, Mo.– Buses in the Lebanon R-3 School District have been delayed today – and the district said those delays will continue at least until tomorrow.

These delays come as part of an ongoing bus driver shortage. The district said many drivers will have double routes to make up for the shortage.

The Lebanon school district has not commented on if these delays will also be present next week, but that on Friday, April 29, bus delays will occur both in the morning and afternoon.

Springfield schools have experienced similar shortages, saying they’ve had to adjust their start and dismissal schedules into different times for different groups, so as to give drivers time to cover different routes.

“The ability to hire 30 or 40 more drivers for next year at this point in time is just not reasonable to think we can do that,” Springfield Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Mulford said.

The Lebanon school district is asking anyone interested in becoming a bus driver or substitute driver to apply on their website.