Lebanon Police Department issues Endangered Person Advisory for Chandler Beshears

LEBANON, Mo.– The Lebanon Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 28 year old Chandler Beshears.

“Beshears is a resident at a care facility. He has left the facility without supervision and is without required medicine. Beshears is under guardianship and does not have the mental capability to make sound decisions,”officials said..

Beshears is a white, male, 5’11, 155 lbs, blonde hair, and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.