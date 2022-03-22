LEBANON, Mo. — The Lebanon Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a man missing from an assisted living center.

Mark Spence, 49, was last seen leaving Lebanon Health Care located at the 500 block of Morton Road on March 17, 2022. Spence was seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

Spence is reported to suffer from a severe medical condition and is not very verbal.

If you have seen Spence you are asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131 or call your local agency.