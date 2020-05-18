Lebanon mayor proclaims April 13 “Fred Mayes Day”, honors local aviator

LEBANON, Mo.– Although he’d never admit it himself, Fred Mayes has had a significant impact on the Lebanon aviation community.

Just ask his former mentee, Jeffrey Myers.

“Fred and I have known each other for more than 20 years,” said Myers. “I think everybody ought to have a Fred Mayes in their life, a person that they can look up to and respect.”

“I started in the Army Guard after I got out of high school where I went to A&P maintenance school for the army,” said Mayes “Then I went back to flight school and went through the helicopter and fixed-wing flight training and I flew those for years.”

Myers thought with Mayes turning 85 this year, what a better way to honor him than with a day of honor.

“Aviation is such a big part of his life I thought, you know, having some folks gather together safely,” said Myers.

Mayes has taught more than 100 people to fly during his time as a flight instructor.

Myers says with Mayes’ blessing he ran with it.

“I think he only thought there were going to be a couple of people,” said Myers.

Myers says more than 30 people showed up to help honor Mayes.

Lebanon Mayor, Jared Carr, proclaimed April 13th Fred Mayes Day.

In the proclamation, Mayes is thanked for his dedication to the growth and success of the Floyd W. Jones Lebanon Airport.

Mayes is one of only a few Master Pilots from the Federal Aviation Administration and is a recipient of the Wright Brother’s Master Pilot award.