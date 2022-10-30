LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into a barbed wire fence.

Nichols was pronounced dead on scene while the juvenile was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is troop I’s 2nd fatality for the month of October and the 29th for the year 2022.