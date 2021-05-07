Lebanon man in custody after stabbing a man giving him a ride

LEBANON, Mo.- A 59-year-old man is in custody after stabbing a 61-year-old man Thursday.

According to Lebanon Police, officers met the victim at Mercy-Lebanon Hospital. The victim told police he was providing the suspect a ride when the suspect began to act irrationally.

The man pulled the car over and asked the suspect to leave; the suspect then stabbed him in the forearm and ran away.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect at a home in the 200 block of Garfield Street. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is currently in the Laclede County Jail awaiting charges.

