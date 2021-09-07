Lebanon man charged with rape; authorities say as many as 10 child victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Mo.- A 28-year-old man has been charged with rape, and two counts of sodomy after an investigation began in the assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Court records say Cody Lee Staggs was arrested on September 2 and has been charged with:

  • First-degree rape
  • Two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy- deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12-years-old

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says the investigation started when Staggs sexually assaulted a 10-year old girl.

Millsap says there may be as many as 10-child victims or children at the time of the assault.

“As these cases develop, we will have a better idea if we will be able to present further information to the Prosecuting Attorney,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

There is another suspect involved, Staggs half-brother, who has not been charged yet.

“While charges have been filed, in these particular cases, we are continuing to investigate similar complaints on both suspects,” Millsap said in a press release.

Laclede County detectives served a search warrant at the Staggs’ residence and took the evidence to be examined at the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab in Springfield.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now