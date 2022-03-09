JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is charging a Lebanon man with 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

The charges allege Marcus James Hill would falsely promise consumers a proper title and warranties with a purchase of a used car. Hill failed to get a title and warranties to customers and even failed to give at least one customer a vehicle.

Hill allegedly did his illegal business practices at Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. He is facing 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices.

Schmitt encourages anyone in the state of Missouri to file a complaint with his office if they are a victim of consumer fraud.