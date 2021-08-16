Lebanon man charged in weekend homicide investigation

LEBANON, Mo.- Court documents say a Lebanon man has been charged with murder after a homicide on Friday, August 13.

Court records say 61-year-old Mark Tampow has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On August 13, Lebanon Police were sent to a home in the 500 block of Polk Street around 6:40 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired inside the home. When they arrived at the house, police found 53-year-old Brenda Rogers dead inside.

Police say this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Tampow is being held in the Laclede County Jail with a cash or surety bond of $100,000.

