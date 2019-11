LEBANON, Mo.– Lebanon Police Sgt. Kacie Springer said that the 1-year-old infant died on Tuesday (11/26/2019).

The 18-year-old male is still in stable condition at the hospital.

This incident occurred on Nov. 23 when a driver attempted to stop and was unable to avoid the two pedestrians crossing the street pushing a stroller.

The 49-year-old male driver struck all three. The victims were an 18-year-old male who is in stable condition and a 1-year-old female child who is in critical condition.