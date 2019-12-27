Lebanon hosts event for soldiers unable to go home for the holidays

LEBANON, Mo. — Soldiers at Fort Leonard Wood got treated to a day of fun in Lebanon today.

The two-day event ‘Lebanon Rock the Block 2019’ hosted service members who couldn’t make it home over the holidays.

Lunch and dinner meals are being provided.

Service members are also riding go-carts, will get some laughs from a local comedian’s show, and enjoy a dance party.

Darrell Pollock, the executive director of the Lebanon area Chamber of Commerce, says the city has a large population of retirees and people who work at the post. All of which were willing to lend a hand to this event.

“People were calling, wanting to volunteer, wanting to support, wanting to donate,” Pollock said. “Like our community usually does, when they want to do something they do it all the way.”

There were so many volunteers, some had to be turned away.

Yesterday the city hosted marines and airforce members.

Today was the army.

Lebanon hopes to make this an annual event.