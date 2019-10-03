Lebanon fire department investigates four early morning fires

LEBANON, MO.– Authorities are investigating a string of possible arson-related house fires in Lebanon.

Lebanon firefighters and mutual aid departments responded to four vacant house fires overnight on October 3, 2019.

The first call came in shortly after midnight. Crews responded to a heavily involved house fire in the 500 block of Curry St.

The fire was able to be brought under control but destroyed the home. Three additional fires were discovered within hours after the first.

All three of those were able to be extinguished quickly with minor smoke and water damage.

Authorities say all four fires originated in vacant buildings near the rear of the home and appear to be intentionally set.

If anyone has any information regarding these four fires, please contact the Lebanon Police Department at 417.532.3131 or the Fire Department at 417.532.2104.

This is a developing story.