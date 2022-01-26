Lebanon economic leaders excited for future of jobs Ice Cream Factory brings

Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)

LEBANON, Mo. – New job opportunities are coming soon to the Lebanon community.



A mid-Missouri-based company, called the Ice Cream Factory, is expanding its manufacturing plant to the city.



Business owners said they plan on producing 100 million pints of ice cream a year.



This also means, they said, a total of 130 new jobs over the next five years.



“We were very excited. Any time a new business comes into town, but especially with this new business said Pam Weaver, Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce President.



Lebanon’s economic leaders said it should make job offerings more diverse in the city.



“The diversification of our economy,” said Brian Thompson, Lebanon Regional Economic Development, Inc. President. “Of course, we’re the aluminum boat fishing capital of the world with our boat manufactures, and a very strong 26 percent of our jobs are in manufacturing, so we have that background, but this is a little bit different.”



Ice Cream Factory owners said Lebanon has a rich history in the dairy industry and they felt their business was perfect for the community.



“Kind of brings some history and tradition back that we long remember, if you’re a long-time resident or knew about the Mid-Am Dairy product that was there before,” Thompson said. “We’re excited to see that operation, that type kind of going back in that genre with the Ice Cream Factory, and they’re going to take things to a whole new level.”



Owners said they hope to draw in tourists by adding an ice cream scoop shop and retail component.

Thompson said they hope it also draws in future businesses to consider the area.



“This is, hopefully, one of the multiple announcements of 2022,” Thompson said.



A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for early March.



The facility is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.