Lebanon community mourns death of 12-year-old Jailei Luke

LEBANON, Mo. — Lebanon police are looking for the person who was driving the pickup truck that hit 12-year-old Jailei Luke.

The community came together today, Oct. 4, to mourn her short life.

Members of the motorcycle charity group, “Guardians of the Children” escorted Jailei Luke’s body to the funeral home and the cemetery.

This happened after a friend of the family contacted the motorcycle group.

A spokesman for Guardians of the Children told us Luke loved motorcycles.

“So that’s all it takes,” said “Hard Tail”, a member of the children’s motorcycle group. “Any time a child is involved, we put the word out, as you can see behind me, You know, the biker community comes together, when a child’s involved.”

He told us some bikers traveled from more than 100 miles away to escort Luke to her final resting place today.

Just yesterday, Lebanon police released this security cam image of the suspected truck involved.

The image was taken at Jefferson and Commercial in Lebanon.

If you know anything about the vehicle you are asked to call the police.