Lebanon businesses working to create jobs for the public

LEBANON, Mo. — Businesses in Lebanon are finding new ways to fill needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A company that once made beds and chairs for the hotel industry is now using furniture plastic to make gowns and masks for local hospitals and nursing homes.

“Yesterday was our largest day to produce and were up to almost 2,000 gowns a day and Monday we should be up to 3,000 now that we have all the kinks worked out,” said Angie Jackson, vice president of Justice Furniture and Bedding.

Factories aren’t alone, resturants like T’s Redneck Steakhouse has stepped up to help too.

“I’ve been born and raised in this community and I want to take care of the people that’s around here and make sure we’re protecting our seniors and protecting our guys with immune deficiency stuff,” Tina, with T’s Redneck Steakhouse. “So I felt the need we needed to help and so we turned our distillery into a hand sanitizer manufacturer right away.”

Other manufacturers, like Emerson Climate Technologies and Missouri Cooperage Company, are filling open positions right now in the midst of hundreds of layoffs at White River Marine Company.