Least of These gear up for its second annual Stuff the Truck event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Least of These will host its second annual Stuff the Truck event on Thursday, November 4. The drive will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1720 James River Road in Ozark.

People may drop off food items or monetary donations in the Least of These parking lot.

Acceptable items:

  • Quick Oats (Canister)
  • Can Chili
  • Beef Stew in Can
  • Can Pineapple
  • Can Carrots
  • Can Corn

Least of These is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. Families can also choose to donate $25 to purchase a holiday
meal for a family in need.

Click here to learn more about the organization.

