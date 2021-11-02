Least of These gear up for its second annual Stuff the Truck event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Least of These will host its second annual Stuff the Truck event on Thursday, November 4. The drive will go from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 1720 James River Road in Ozark.
People may drop off food items or monetary donations in the Least of These parking lot.
Acceptable items:
- Quick Oats (Canister)
- Can Chili
- Beef Stew in Can
- Can Pineapple
- Can Carrots
- Can Corn
Least of These is the only full-service food pantry serving Christian County. Families can also choose to donate $25 to purchase a holiday
meal for a family in need.
