Learn about the underwater Missouri town

by: Josh Heston

TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — A small Ozarks town that was once a tourist destination is now underwater but not forgotten.

The village of Oasis, along the banks of Long Creek, was mostly destroyed by a flood in 1957.

The lake overtook Oasis two years later.

We don’t know how many people lived there, but the small village had a mill, post office, blacksmith and general store.

It was a destination for tourists who loved the White River.

Josh Heston spoke with a local author who is an expert on what’s beneath the lake in the video above.

