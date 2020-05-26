Learn about the underwater Missouri town

TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. — A small Ozarks town that was once a tourist destination is now underwater but not forgotten.
The village of Oasis, along the banks of Long Creek, was mostly destroyed by a flood in 1957.
The lake overtook Oasis two years later.
We don’t know how many people lived there, but the small village had a mill, post office, blacksmith and general store.
It was a destination for tourists who loved the White River.
