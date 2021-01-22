Leah Betts to resign as Greene County Collector after 18 years of serving the county

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County Collector Leah Betts has announced that she is resigning after 18 years.

According to a release from Greene County, her resignation will take effect on February 28. Betts was elected as County Collector in 2014.

“It is with great sadness that I am resigning as I have thoroughly enjoyed making a difference in our community during my days at the County,” Betts said.

Her position will be filled by a gubernatorial appointment.

“During my time in office, I have succeeded at giving a government office a personal touch, as well as enhanced many efficiencies and procedures. My office has won a couple of notable customer service awards in the last few years, and it also received a flawless audit from the recent state audit. It is important that citizens know that I strategically chose the timing of my last day to get through and tackle the most challenging tasks presented during this tax season. One of my goals will be to make the best transition possible to the newly appointed Collector for the good of the citizens of the County,” said Betts.