League of milk enthusiasts gains national attention

The gallon challenge swept the internet a few years ago, encouraging people to see how much of a gallon of milk they could drink in an hour. Now, the challenge has turned into sports entertainment.

The Milk Chugging League is a show where combatants suffer for the cheers of hundreds.

“You get to see your friend really just like be miserable, and somehow it’s amusing,” said Miller Parker, the commissioner of the Milk Chugging League.

Christopher Heydt, the league’s master of ceremonies, said the main event is a full gallon, but female competitions make up the mid-card to see who can finish half a gallon of milk first.

“They’ve gone for the half-gallon with gusto, and that’s been really cool to see, and we’re getting a lot of support from girls coming to cheer on their friends,” said Heydt.

The group had gotten national attention when it was featured on Barstool Sports, and now other colleges are starting their own leagues.

“FSU, Clemson, Georgia Southern, A few other colleges like NC State, a big one is UGA, another is USC,” said Parker.

What began as a group of friends chugging milk in a parking lot for fun has turned into “Milk Mondays”, a promotion that emulates the products of Vince McMahon (WWE) and Dana White (UFC).

Miller Parker and his team of twelve have produced milk chugging competitions that seem to be more sports entertainment than your classic gallon challenge. His team is made up of the following board members:

Matthew O’Neil – Chief Media Officer

Thomas Preigo – Chief Operations Officer

Jackson Brasfield – Director of Sound

Hannah Bergquist – Female Participation Director

Rodel Jose – Graphics/Merchandise Manager

Phillip Mostellar – Photographer

Cody Kleha – Outreach and Recruitment

Mason Mayer & Adam Gano – Commentator / Event Coordinator

Christopher Heydt – Master of Ceremonies

Joseph Lambert – Josephs Junk Removal (sponsor)

Commissioner Parker believes their promotion is building a sense of community within college campuses.

“It’s so special and I never would’ve thought I had something like this and I’ve just been blessed to have it,” said Parker. “To have a community where we come together just to chug milk.”

The league featured on Instagram plans to continue to grow its product, so moo-ve over sports entertainment, the milk maniacs say they’re here to stay.