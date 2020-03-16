Layoffs begin at O’Reilly Hospitality in response to COVID- 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-based O’Reilly Hospitality Group has begun to cut costs and reduce its workforce, according to Tim O’Reilly, CEO and managing partner of the company.

In the wake of the COVID19 outbreak, the firm has laid off some of its 1,800 workers at 35 locations around the country, he said in an interview today (3/16/20), but he could not give a number of released employees.

Hotels, motels, and restaurants are taking a hit across the country as people avoid travel and crowds on the recommendations of health officials.

“This is obviously a very impactful thing to the travel industry,” O’Reilly said, “but we are doing what we can to cut expenses.

“We’re referring to it as a temporary leave of absence and we want to hire them back as soon as humanly possible.”

O’Reilly said workers at some locations are taking voluntary pay cuts and some part-time workers are putting in fewer hours, as well.

“It’s a very fluid situation, changing on a day-to-day basis. We’re trying to retain as many as we possibly can.”

To support the bottom line, the company’s restaurants are stepping up their curbside and delivery option, he said, and the firms are cutting expenses and working with lenders.

O’Reilly added that he wanted to emphasize that “we are very confident in the federal government’s response and are advocating for assistance for our industry and for direct assistance” to those who have lost jobs or work hours.

In the Ozarks, the O’Reilly group manages numerous properties, including Doubletree hotels, Fairfield Inns and Houlihan’s restaurants.