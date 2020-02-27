Lawsuit settled in case against school superintendent’s son

The Associated Press

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) – A judge has approved a settlement involving a former Missouri high school coach accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach’s father was the superintendent of the school district.

The Kansas City Star reports that the settlement amount was not disclosed during the hearing Wednesday afternoon in Cass County Circuit Court.

The suit alleged that Joseph Dahman had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds and elsewhere after she began attending Harrisonville High School as a 14-year-old in the 2016-17 school year.

No criminal charges have been filed.

