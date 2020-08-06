Lawsuit filed against Branson regarding mask ordinance

BRANSON, Mo.– A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Branson and four Board of Aldermen regarding the face mask ordinance, according to a press release from Kristi Fulnecky.

The lawsuit claims that the ordinance “infringes on the right to privacy of all individuals who live in and visit Branson.”

Bo Dejager, a Branson business owner and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, says costs for his business are going up, and the majority of people in town did not want the masking mandate.

Dejager says, “For all the other businesses in town, I’ve heard from many, that people just won’t go in their store, they make things very uncomfortable and uneasy. And just disorderly on how they have to handle customers.”

The plaintiffs and their attorney also claim the masking mandate is hurting Branson’s tourism industry.

The masking ordinance was put into effect July 31, 2020.

A press conference was held at noon in front of Branson City Hall on August 6, 2020.

Branson City Attorney, Chris Lebeck gave KOLR10 the following statement, “At this time the City of Branson has not been served with a suit. I hope Ms. Fulnecky has the opportunity at some point between her grandstanding in both the City of Branson and the City of Springfield to review Rule 4-3.6 of the Rules of Professional Conduct with regards to her ethical responsibilities as a licensed attorney with regards to pretrial publicity. It is disappointing that she continues to not honor the integrity of our judicial system by her prejudicial pretrial comments.”