Lawsuit alleges Missouri fails severely disabled children

ST. LOUIS (AP)- A newly filed federal lawsuit alleges that Missouri is denying severely disabled children full access to services and failing to prevent unnecessary placements in institutions.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of nine children and teenagers with medically complex conditions who are enrolled in Medicaid.

The suit says that although the children have been approved for intensive in-home nursing care, the state is failing to arrange for the care or make sure the services are available.

A Department of Social Services spokeswoman said in an email that the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation.