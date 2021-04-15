Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary case

MILLER, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary/theft case near Miller and is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

In a Facebook post, the LCSO says the same suspect and vehicle committed another burglary/theft in the Strafford/Greene County area.

If you know the suspect or recognize the vehicle, you are asked to contact Sgt Kotlarz at 417-466-2131 Ext 2327, message LCSO on Facebook, or go to their website and fill out the tip form where you can remain anonymous.