Lawrence County officials identify woman killed on I-44

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified a woman who was killed on I-44 this past Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the victim was from northern Missouri and was missing from that area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the identity of the woman as 18-year-old Hayden Harris of Deepwater, Missouri. The crash report states Harris was hit by a Honda Civic around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was killed after running into oncoming traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now