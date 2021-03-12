Lawrence County officials identify woman killed on I-44

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has positively identified a woman who was killed on I-44 this past Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, the victim was from northern Missouri and was missing from that area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the identity of the woman as 18-year-old Hayden Harris of Deepwater, Missouri. The crash report states Harris was hit by a Honda Civic around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was killed after running into oncoming traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County.