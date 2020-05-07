Lawrence County Health Department confirms six new COVID-19 cases

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– The Lawrence County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19.
The additional six cases were laboratory-confirmed.
All six cases are residences of a long term care facility. The Health Department says that all residents have been tested, and three of those tests are still pending.
The Health Department wants to remind the public to practice the following:
- Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay at home as much as possible.
- Put distance between yourself and other people (at least 6 feet).
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.