Lawrence County Deputies investigate shooting that left one dead, one in critical condition

LAWRENCE COUNTY.– The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Lawrence County on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the scene around 10 p.m. and located a female with multi[le gunshot wounds, the female was still conscious.

The female was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The female told Deputies that her friend had also been shot and killed at another location. Deputies conducted a search and located the second female’s body.

According to a press release, Deputies believe that the suspects stole one of the victims’ vehicles, which was recovered partially burned in Dade County.

Three suspects were taken into custody. No formal charges have been made yet.

Deputies believe that the suspects and victims knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.