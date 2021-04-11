Lawrence County crash leaves one dead, two injured

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A two-vehicle car crash last night has left one dead and one moderately injured.

Dustun Stockton, 35, was driving on MO 174 about six miles West of Republic at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle head-on. Stockton was pronounced dead at the scene.

No safety device was triggered for the vehicle.

The passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 32nd death of 2021.