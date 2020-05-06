Lawn Art With Neighbors seeks to encourage a sense of community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– L.A.W.N. or Lawn Art With Neighbors is a local effort to bring the community together through art.

“One thing we believe is art offers opportunity for joy and positivity,” said L.A.W.N. organizer Shauna Smith.

Smith says art can be used as a positive outlet during these challenging times.

“We hope that L.A.W.N. offers people the opportunity to make art with their full family,” said Smith. “Or even try something new, be creative, and get that creative release.”

She says people were encouraged to use items they already had at their homes.

“Seeing the amount of different materials people are using makes me happy,” said Smith.

Jina Seo used foil to create her lawn art she calls “re-connection.”

“Even if they don’t necessarily understand my message clearly, that’s fine, I just want them to enjoy the material,” said Seo. “I think that sort of reaction is still very valuable.”

There are more than 60 pieces of lawn art throughout Springfield.

“It’s amazing how passionate everybody is trying to express themselves through very different ideas,” said Seo.

Smith says she hopes the projects are also therapeutic for those who view them.

Lawn Art With Neighbors runs through Sunday May 10th.